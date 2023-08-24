News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe in talks over possible new faces

Derek Adams has outlined some of the headaches he’s facing in trying to bolster his Morecambe squad before the summer transfer window closes next week.
By Gavin Browne
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:23 BST- 2 min read

The Shrimps boss has had a busy time, releasing 14 players and bringing in as many for the 2023/24 season.

Two more players are sought as Morecambe look to continue a promising start to the new campaign.

“We’re still trying to get those two players in,” Adams said.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
“We’re now at a stage where we’re speaking to players and clubs, mostly the clubs.

“The issue, at this moment in time, is they want players in before they get players out.”

If that’s the first headache for Adams, the second comes down to money.

It used to be the case that if both clubs and a player had agreed to a loan move, the team bringing in said player may have had to negotiate an agreed financial contribution to their wages.

However, Adams has claimed that – in some circumstances – money now talks most of all rather than the best place for a player to learn.

The Morecambe manager said: “Wage contribution does have a big part in it.

“It was much easier in years gone by but, nowadays, clubs have loan managers.

“What happens there is the loan manager is charged with recouping as much money as he can.

“It used to be a player development issue but it’s now more a case of what a club can pay, rather than it being the best place for them to play football.

“We’re even getting to the stage where agents won’t offer players to clubs because they want a cut as well.

“We’ve got a situation where we would like to take a player on loan from a club and the player in question would like to come.

“The agent wants a percentage of the deal to come his way and we aren’t prepared to do that, so that’s where the sticking point is.

“If the supporters knew the half of what goes on, they would understand that being able to work in the transfer window is extremely important – but is also getting more difficult.”

