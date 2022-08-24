Morecambe manager's pride in Carabao Cup win at Rotherham United

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps reached the third round of the competition for only the third time thanks to Arthur Gnahoua’s 72nd minute goal on Tuesday.

Adams said: “We are delighted to come away to a Championship team and win.

“To limit them to very few opportunities on target with the strikeforce they had is very pleasing.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

“The team spirit is excellent. Everyone can see that we didn’t have the strongest bench in the world; we had to call up four Academy kids as we have a bit of illness and injury in the squad.

“The side’s togetherness and understanding of the game has been very good, in and out of possession. The work rate throughout the team had to be perfect against a very good side.

“We have looked really strong of late and I am just delighted for the players, they are a very good group, I enjoy working with them and giving them information.

“I enjoy seeing them take that information on board and that makes my life very enjoyable as a football manager.

“If we can land a big team that would be advantageous to me going into the transfer window.

“At the moment, I am limited in terms of what I can do and it would allow us to strengthen the squad.”

Adams also expects striker Cole Stockton to be at the club heading into September.

The 28-year-old, who has been linked with a move away from the club, was missing on Tuesday because of a groin injury, having also been absent for recent matches through illness.

Adams said: “One club has upped their bid, but it’s still derisory and nothing will happen unless a club comes in with a real amount of money.

“He was the second top scorer in the league last season and no other club would accept that offer – and we would be mad to do it.”

The draw for the next round takes place on Sky Sports tonight following the match between Tranmere Rovers and Newcastle United.