The Shrimps welcome Plymouth Argyle to the Mazuma Stadium today, needing points in their bid to escape the League One relegation zone.

Adams’ players are third-bottom of the table, four points from safety, having played as many as two games more than the teams in and around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This afternoon's match is Morecambe's first at the Mazuma Stadium since drawing with Oxford United almost three weeks ago Picture: Michael Williamson

“It was a difficult week for so many reasons,” Adams told the club website.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortunately for the football club, the staff and the players responded really well throughout the whole situation.

“They kept themselves dignified and went about their business in the proper way. That was pleasing for everyone associated with this football club.

“The respect they showed each individual – because everyone’s in different circumstances – I thought they had a great unity.”

Today’s match affects matters at either end of the table with both teams in need of the points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While Morecambe’s attention is on survival and securing a third season in League One, Plymouth’s is firmly on making a return to the Championship.

Argyle are second, behind Sheffield Wednesday on goal difference and with a game in hand, as only five points separate the top four.

They’re a club for whom Adams retains great affection, having led them for almost four years during which they won promotion into League One.

Nevertheless, his focus is on securing the points required to avoid the first relegation in Morecambe’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “We’ve got to win every game between now and the end of the season to give ourselves an opportunity of staying in League One.

“It’s been a very tough season for us on and off the pitch. Off the pitch hasn’t helped us on the pitch because we haven’t been able to do what we want to do on the pitch.

“We’ve got a lot of younger players in the squad, who have responded really well.