Morecambe manager wants to see improvements at both ends of the pitch

Nevertheless, the Shrimps’ boss insists his players have to be better at both ends of the pitch if they are to move away from the relegation spots.

They are back in action tonight with the trip to Bolton Wanderers, looking for only their second victory in a dozen league matches to try and escape the relegation zone.

Since beating Wycombe Wanderers in January, Morecambe’s last eight games have brought four draws and four defeats.

Derek Adams and John McMahon get set for their third game back at Morecambe tonight

The most recent of those losses came at Plymouth Argyle last weekend when the Shrimps had issues in attack and defence.

Speaking after Saturday’s loss, Adams said: “We created as many chances as Plymouth did on the day and carved them open a few times but didn’t score, while at the other end, we gave away two soft goals and that is what it is all about.

“My first two games have been against sides at the top end of the table (Ipswich Town and Plymouth), and I have certainly been encouraged by what I have seen but we need the points as we all know.

“We have two teams above us that we have to catch and get above – and that is our immediate aim.

“I think this is the most difficult job I have ever taken on in trying to keep Morecambe in this division and I’m under no illusions about what we have to do.

“It’s a really difficult task and we need a run of wins to get us in the right direction – and we need them soon.

“We will have to get some really big wins between now and the end of the season.

“We need the spirit that we showed against Ipswich but we need quality and composure on the ball and we need to take our chances and tighten things up.”