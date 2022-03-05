First-half headers from Conor Grant and Ryan Hardie ensured a losing return to Home Park for former Plymouth boss Derek Adams, in the second game of his second spell in charge at Morecambe.

Adams had suffered a number of selection blows with Greg Leigh, Toumani Diagouraga and Aaron Wildig all ruled out with illness, which meant recalls for Liam Gibson, Alfie McCalmont and Dylan Connolly.

The changes seemed to affect the Shrimps as Plymouth had the better start to the game and were soon causing problems for the Morecambe defence.

Morecambe keeper Trevor Carson was called into action early on

He could do nothing nine minutes later, however, when Plymouth took the lead as Grant was free in the box to head home a Ryan Broom cross.

Morecambe came back with Connolly forcing a good save from Michael Cooper before the Pilgrims took control again.

Broom looked for a chance inside the box but was unable to get the ball under control.

At the other end, McCalmont was inches away from connecting with Cole Stockton’s cross before the Shrimps’ defence was breached for a second time two minutes before the break.

This time, former Blackpool forward Hardie was the man on the spot to divert Danny Mayor’s cross past Carson.

Morecambe started the second half on the back foot as Edwards almost got on the end of Macauley Gillhespey’s cross.

The Shrimps hit back with Adam Phillips forcing Cooper into an excellent save just before the hour.

Jon Obika replaced Stockton shortly afterwards and had an early chance to reduce the deficit, only to fire over from the edge of the area.

Cooper then produced a stunning reflex save from Anthony O’Connor’s close-range header as the Shrimps threatened to get back into the game.

Obika then drilled a late shot wide of the target but that proved to be the last major threat to the home goal.

It meant the Shrimps’ away day misery continued as they remain without an away league win since November.

Plymouth Argyle: Cooper, Wilson, Bolton, Gillhespey, Edwards, Broom, Houghton (Randell 83), Mayor, Grant, Jephcott (Ennis 66), Hardie (Garrick 80). Subs not used: Sessegnon, Burton, Camara, Crichlow.

Morecambe: Carson, Cooney, Bennett, O’Connor, Bedeau, Gibson, McCalmont, Phillips, McLoughlin, Connolly (Ayunga 89), Stockton (Obika 60). Subs not used: Smith, Duffus, Fane, Gnahoua.

Referee: Alan Young.

Attendance: 12,228.