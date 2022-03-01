Derek Adams appreciated Morecambe fans' applause on his return

The Shrimps drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town at the Mazuma Stadium last Saturday, a result which kept them in League One’s bottom four.

Nine months after leaving the club in the wake of promotion, Adams received a stirring show of support when introduced to the fans before kick-off.

“I had a great day,” said the returning manager.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe boss Derek Adams applauds the fans before kick-off at the weekend

“The supporters, from the start of the game, were magnificent and it was nice to be back.

“I am delighted with the people that I have come back to.

“It is a football club that is homely, it looks after their own and I am delighted to be back here.”

In the build-up to his return, Adams had spoken of a familiar scenario to the situation he inherited in the autumn of 2019, given the club was in a relegation battle.

Adding to the feeling of deja vu, it was a couple of his key performers from previous seasons who combined to give Morecambe the lead.

Fifteen minutes after both came off the bench, Adam Phillips’ cross was headed home by Aaron Wildig, who continued his run of goals under Adams’ tutelage.

Last weekend’s goal was his 15th in 64 appearances under Adams, a strike rate of slightly more than one every four matches from the centre of midfield.

“I’ve got to look at all the players in the squad,” Adams said.

“I’ve always liked Phillips and Wildig, (Cole) Stockton’s done exceptionally well this season.

“I just felt those two coming on at half-time could help us and they did defensively and offensively.

“It was a great goal, I’m delighted for them. Aaron Wildig, in my time, has scored a lot of goals and he took it well, and Adam Phillips, as he did last year, assists.

“Three points would have been brilliant but we had a difficult task against a really good team.

“You only have to look at the players that they took off the bench that they have in the squad: it’s an excellent squad, one that really shouldn’t be in this division.”