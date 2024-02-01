Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Shrimps’ winter window saw six players depart with the exits of loanees Eli King, James Connolly, Tom Bloxham, Michael Mellon and Ethan Walker followed by the sale of Adam Mayor to Millwall.

Eight players came the other way with Archie Mair, Kayden Harrack, Nelson Khumbeni, Joe Adams, Brandon Barker, Gwion Edwards, Ged Garner and Julian Larsson either signing permanently or on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When asked on deadline day how he assessed Morecambe’s window, Brannan responded: “I think we’ve done really well to be honest.

Nelson Khumbeni was one of two Morecambe signings on deadline day Picture: Morecambe FC

“We’ve brought players in who are equally as good as the ones who have gone, if not better.

“As far as Adam goes, we all knew there was interest in him and, in my head, I knew it was going to happen.

“It’s a massive loss for us. I would rather have kept him but most clubs like Morecambe have to sell to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s good for the youth team because it shows there is a pathway and we’re going to have to work in that area to bring more through.

“Someone like Saul Fox-Akande has come on in the last game (the 1-0 defeat to Colchester United) and done well after training with us for a few weeks now.

“Ideally, we’re looking to get one a season through and that’s why Fitzy (David Fitzgerald, first team and senior professional development coach) has come in; to help bridge that gap.”

Brannan’s month of wheeling and dealing came against the backdrop of trying to reinforce his coaching team and overseeing matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With that in mind, he could perhaps have been forgiven for being glad the window is closed and he can now focus on trying to win matches and lift Morecambe up the League Two table.

However, on reflection, the Shrimps boss admitted it was something that he had relished.

“I really enjoyed it with it being my first window,” he maintained.