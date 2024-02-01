Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 22-year-old Swede joined Forest’s Academy set-up from AIK in January 2020 and is under contract at the City Ground until 2025.

He becomes Morecambe’s eighth window arrival, following on from the signings of Archie Mair, Kayden Harrack, Nelson Khumbeni, Joe Adams, Brandon Barker, Gwion Edwards and Ged Garner.

A former Sweden U20 international, Larsson has trained with Forest’s first team on a number of occasions.

Julian Larsson has joined Morecambe on loan from Nottingham Forest Picture: Ben Roberts/Getty Images

He also featured twice for Forest’s U21s in this season’s Bristol Street Motors Trophy, scoring in November’s victory at Accrington Stanley.

Shrimps boss Ged Brannan said: “He’s a very good player who’s quick and can come in off the left-hand side or play as a nine as well.

“He can play anywhere right across the front which is beneficial to us straight away – he’s very direct, a great finisher and has an eye for goal.

“We are a bit light in that area. Charlie Brown has done well, we’ve got Ged Garner, Brandon Barker, Gwion Edwards and Jordan Slew but we need another player up there.

“We play with three attackers, so we need an extra body in that area to give us competition for places.

“He’s come from a top club in Nottingham Forest, you’re not a bad player if you’re playing for a team like that.