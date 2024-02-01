Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Shrimps have brought in Nelson Khumbeni on loan from Bolton Wanderers for the remainder of the campaign.

Khumbeni, a holding midfielder, moves to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium after impressing while on loan at National League club AFC Fylde between October and early January.

“Nelson will be a good addition,” Brannan said.

Bolton Wanderers youngster Nelson Khumbeni has joined Morecambe on loan Picture: Morecambe FC

“He’s done really well at Fylde and Bolton brought him back so he can go to the next level.

“I’ve seen him play a few times – including the other day – and he’s trained with us today.

“He’s very good on the ball and very physical; similar to Yann Songo’o but obviously younger.

“He’s here to help Yann out because he’s been playing every game and we’ve got to manage him because of his age.”

Having started his career at Norwich City, Khumbeni progressed through the ranks and signed a professional deal in 2021.

He made 68 appearances in a variety of competitions, including the U18s Premier League, Premier League 2 and the FA Youth Cup, before joining Bolton in 2022.

His debut came with a late substitute appearance in their Carabao Cup victory over Salford City in August of that year.

A first senior goal came last September when Bolton recorded an 8-1 win over Manchester United’s U21s in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

The following week saw Khumbeni, along with Bolton team-mate Max Conway, make the loan move to AFC Fylde where he made 10 appearances in all competitions.

Speaking on his arrival at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium, he told Morecambe’s website: “I’m delighted. When I heard about the move, I just thought straight away ‘jump at it!’.

“I came in and (Brannan) spoke with me about how he wants me to play and how my attributes and how I am as a player can benefit the team.