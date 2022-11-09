The Shrimps’ hope of a first round four appearance ended with a 2-0 defeat on Tuesday thanks to goals in each half from Warren O’Hora and Matthew Dennis.

It was a tough evening for Adams’ players, who only managed one shot at goal with that coming two minutes from the end of normal time.

Speaking to the club website, the manager said: “We have no complaints, we were beaten by a far better team.

Derek Adams reflected on Morecambe's cup defeat Picture: Ian Lyon

“We made a number of errors throughout the night and that’s the nature of the game.

“We weren’t good enough on the ball, we weren’t good enough out of possession either.

“MK Dons, the rotation all over the pitch, caused us problems. They’re a far better side than us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You could see how well MK Dons played tonight. They passed the ball well, they ran hard, they got the ball back really well.

“I’d just like to apologise to our supporters tonight. We’ve come up against a better team than us tonight who were quicker on the ball, they moved it better, their understanding of the game was better than us tonight.

“MK Dons are a team that have got a lot of talented players. They’ll certainly finish very well this season because, at home, they’re excellent on the ball.

“I think MK Dons are the best footballing side we’ve played so far this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad