Goals from Warren O’Hora and Matthew Dennis saw Derek Adams’ players knocked out of their second cup competition in the space of five days.

The Shrimps produced a performance that failed to yield a single shot on target, though the home team had two golden chances to take the lead in the first five minutes.

Morecambe were indebted to goalkeeper Connor Ripley for a fine save to deny Tennai Watson after he forced his way into the area.

Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley made some fine saves early on Picture: Ian Lyon

A minute later, he was in action again to block Ethan Robson’s effort and Jack Tucker hit the post when it looked easier to score.

The home team finally broke the deadlock in the 18th minute after some shocking Shrimps defending.

A hopeful ball was pumped into the Morecambe box but Farrend Rawson’s weak header fell perfectly for O’Hora to direct a volley into the bottom corner of Ripley’s goal.

Adams made two changes after just 30 minutes with Adam Mayor and Dylan Connolly replacing Ryan Delaney and Anthony O’Connor.

The switch almost paid dividends as Mayor delivered a dangerous cross which forced a first save of any note from Jamie Cumming.

Morecambe brought on Cole Stockton for the second period but it was MK Dons replacement Dennis who doubled their lead.

A long ball forward from Connor Grant found Dennis, who brushed aside Rawson’s challenge before sliding the ball past Ripley.

Dennis was denied a second two minutes later when he got away from his marker again and forced another good save from the keeper.

The game then became a turgid, forgettable affair with the Shrimps finally producing their first chance of any note on 88 minutes.

That saw Ousmane Fane volley a shot hopelessly wide with an effort that summed up Morecambe’s miserable evening.

MK Dons: Cumming, Tucker, O’Hora, Jules, Watson (Oyegoke 46), Robson, Johnson (Devoy 66), Lawrence, Burns (Smith 65), Eisa (Dennis 46), Grant. Subs not used: Holland, Kemp, Barry, Harvie, Ravizzoli.

Morecambe: Ripley, Gibson, Rawson, Delaney (Mayor 31), Weir, Bedeau, Watts (Stockton 46), Shaw, Cooney, O’Connor (Connolly 31), Phillips (Fane 60). Subs not used: Smith, Gnahoua, Obika,