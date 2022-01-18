Morecambe manager criticises referee following Wigan Athletic defeat

The Shrimps remained in the bottom four after losing an end-to-end contest against a Wigan team who moved back into the automatic promotion places in League One.

Cole Stockton had given Morecambe an early lead before Will Keane levelled in first-half added time.

Both sides also struck the woodwork before Stephen Humphrys’ deflected header with 17 minutes remaining settled matters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe manager Stephen Robinson saw his side beaten

However, Robinson was particularly annoyed by two decisions that went against his side.

The first was Humphrys’ winner with Morecambe feeling there was a foul in the build-up before a late handball appeal was also waved away.

Robinson said: “It’s very hard to be critical of the players tonight, we went toe to toe against one of the best teams in the league.

“The (winning) goal is a foul and there is a blatant penalty for handball. I would love to hear the ref’s explanation for that.

“No doubt we will get another apology, it will be the fourth of the season. It was that blatant I don’t think we needed to appeal.”

Stockton’s 16th league goal of the season had put the Shrimps ahead, although Wigan had seen Trevor Carson palm Max Power’s corner onto the post before making a fine stop from Callum Lang.

Then, with half-time looming, Tendayi Darikwa’s cross was controlled by Keane, who finished clinically.

Stockton and Lang also struck the woodwork in the second half before Humphrys made his crucial late intervention to settle matters.

However, having acknowledged how poor a time it was to concede the equaliser, Robinson was keen to talk up his players’ performance.

He said: “There were some magnificent performances out there: Trevor Carson, Jacob Bedeau, Anthony O’Connor, Toums (Toumani Diagouraga) in midfield and Cole scored again.

“We have to keep believing in what we’re doing, we can’t control other decisions.

“We have to keep passing the ball and, hopefully, add a couple more people.”