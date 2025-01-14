Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Morecambe boss Derek Adams is hoping the feelgood factor – and the money – gained by his side’s FA Cup exploits can help them in the second half of their League Two campaign.

That sees high flyers Crewe Alexandra coming to the Mazuma Mobile Stadium with Adams’ players looking to register their second successive home win.

Morecambe kicked off 2025 with their first three points of the season on home soil, thanks to a 2-0 victory against Tranmere Rovers on New Year’s Day.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams, his players and staff switch attention back to the league after Saturday's FA Cup loss at Chelsea Picture: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

However, they find themselves second-bottom of the table; five points from safety with 22 matches remaining in the season, making every game vital.

Saturday’s visitors – in contrast – are currently occupying second position, having drawn at Swindon Town last weekend in one of only two matches played in the division.

Looking ahead to this weekend’s game against a Crewe team who won the clubs’ first meeting in September, Adams said: “We have shown the quality we have in recent weeks and come into the game on the back of a really good win over Tranmere on New Year’s Day.

“We will be looking to take these recent performances into the game against Crewe.

“There was a real togetherness at Chelsea and it was a great occasion for everyone at the club, the players, the staff and the fans who were brilliant.

“We are going to need them behind us over the next few months and we will need everyone pulling together.”

With the transfer window now open, Adams said he is expecting to see some of the money generated from this season’s cup run being made available to him for new additions.

Having seen Kayden Harrack and Charlie Brown allowed to leave the club in the first week of the window as well, Adams is hoping for new faces soon – although it is not clear whether there will be any new faces at the club in time for the Crewe fixture.

He said: “Some of the money from the cup run will come to us, which will help us, and a number of recruits will come in which will help us strengthen our squad.”