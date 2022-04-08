Morecambe manager anticipates a stern test at Cambridge United

The Shrimps head to the Abbey Stadium in a meeting of two teams promoted from League Two last season.

Adams’ players make the trip on the back of victories against Burton Albion and Oxford United, which have lifted them out of the relegation places.

They come up against a Cambridge team, who sit comfortably in mid-table in their first League One season since 2002.

“They have done exceptionally well,” Adams said of tomorrow’s hosts.

“To win 1-0 at Ipswich Town last week was a fabulous result, and to get to 51 points and be 13th in the table, they have to be delighted with that and rightly so.

“The other teams who have got promoted (Bolton Wanderers and Cheltenham Town) are also safe, so we’ve got to hope we can do the same.

“We have had a very good week and the back-to-back wins have helped us enormously.

“The players have put in two excellent performances, though we’d been doing well before that but without getting the outcome we’d deserved.

“Now we’ve got the two wins which has moved us in a positive direction.”

A week ago, Morecambe had only won three league matches in 29 to leave them third-bottom of the table.

Seven days later, they have won consecutive league games for the first time this season and now sit fifth-bottom, one point clear of Gillingham with five games remaining.

It leaves the Shrimps’ fate in their own hands though, as Adams acknowledged, they could have had an easier last three weeks ahead of them.

He said: “We now know what we have to do between now and the end of the season.

“We have three games away from home with Cambridge, Charlton Athletic and MK Dons, which are really tough games.

“Then we have Sunderland and Portsmouth at home and we understand that the run-in we have is tough.