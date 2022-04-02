Goals from Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Phillips and Cole Stockton helped them beat a Burton side reduced to 10 men after 43 minutes

Boss Derek Adams made five changes to the side that lost at Wigan Athletic with Rhys Bennett, Ryan McLaughlin, Ousmane Fane, Liam Gibson and Phillips all recalled.

It was a selection that proved fruitful as the Shrimps played some of their best football for a while to record their first win in 13 games.

Morecambe looked sharp from the start with Bennett almost converting Phillips’ free-kick before seeing a close-range effort superbly saved by Ben Garratt.

Gibson, who scored at Burton earlier this season, was denied a repeat by another excellent Garratt save.

Cameron Borthwick-Jackson volleyed narrowly over for Burton but the Shrimps took control with three goals in quick succession.

The first came on 41 minutes when Gnahoua’s shot took a huge deflection off Sam Hughes and looped over Garratt.

They received another boost two minutes later when Conor Shaughnessy caught Dylan Connolly and referee Ross Joyce produced a straight red card.

Burton goalkeeping coach Jake Kean also saw red after an altercation with Morecambe assistant John McMahon.

The Shrimps punished them in first-half injury time when Phillips finished neatly into the bottom right-hand corner.

Morecambe added a third a minute after the restart when Garratt parried Gnahoua’s shot and Stockton turned home the rebound.

Another superb save from Garratt saw a Phillips header tipped away, while Connolly shot over and then hit the side netting.

Burton chased a consolation with Tom Hamer forcing a goalline clearance from Stockton and Jonny Smith shooting straight at Trevor Carson.

It was too little too late as Morecambe kept a much needed clean sheet to give them a vital confidence boost with six games of the season to go.

Morecambe: Carson, McLaughlin (Cooney 77), Bedeau, Bennett, Gibson, Fane (Diagouraga 46), Wildig, Phillips (Ayunga 80), Connolly, Gnahoua, Stockton. Subs not used: Smith, Obika, Mensah, McLoughlin.

Burton Albion: Garratt, Brayford, Hughes, Oshilaja, Hamer, Smith, Shaughnessy, Gilligan (Taylor 68), Borthwick-Jackson, Saydee (Chapman 57), Moult (Ahadme 68). Subs not used: Kovar, Powell, Lakin, Mancienne.

Referee: Ross Joyce.