Morecambe 2 Oxford United 1: Shrimps climb out of League One relegation places

The Shrimps made it six points from six at the Mazuma Stadium with a fine all-round display, helped by a sensational performance from goalkeeper Trevor Carson.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams had stuck with the same side that performed so well in the 3-0 win over Burton Albion at the weekend.

Unfortunately for Adams, his plans were soon hit when the visitors took the lead after only three minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aaron Wildig scored Morecambe's equaliser against Oxford United

Morecambe failed to defend their own box as Oxford were allowed to get a ball into the area, where the unmarked Matty Taylor drilled a Mark Sykes cross past Carson from six yards.

The Shrimps soon hit back and were level on 14 minutes with a well-taken goal from skipper Aaron Wildig.

Adam Phillips’ free-kick was headed clear to the edge of the area and Wildig reacted sharply to hit a shot that deflected over keeper Jack Stevens.

Morecambe then added a second on 24 minutes as Phillips robbed Herbie Kane of possession 25 yards from goal.

He ran into the box before pulling the ball back to Cole Stockton, who beat Stevens low to his right with a fine low strike

Stockton had a good chance to make it 3-1 but flashed a shot wide before Oxford enjoyed a period of dominance.

Gavin Whyte twice wasted good opportunities as he failed to find the target from inside the box.

The second half saw Oxford dominate the possession but the Shrimps produced a fine rearguard action.

Nevertheless, Whyte opted to cross instead of shoot when in a great position and Kane saw a shot well saved by Carson.

The keeper also made a brilliant stop with his legs when Nathan Holland looked sure to score before producing a world-class save to keep out a fierce Sam Winnall strike and ensure victory.

Morecambe: Carson, McLaughlin (Cooney 62), Bedeau, Bennett, Gibson, Fane, Wildig, Phillips (Diagouraga 86), Connolly, Gnahoua (McLoughlin 68), Stockton. Subs not used: Smith, Obika, Mensah, Ayunga.

Oxford United: Stevens, Long, Williams, McNally, Brown, Kane, Sykes, McGuane (Henry 64), Holland (Winnall 76), Whyte (Bodin 76), Taylor. Subs not used: Eastwood, Forde, Mousinho, Seddon.

Referee: Robert Lewis.