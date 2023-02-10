The Shrimps are back at the Mazuma Stadium, looking to complete the league double over their visitors after winning September’s first meeting.

Forest Green are at the foot of the table, seven points from safety after losing nine of their last 10 in all competitions.

Defeat at Derby County last weekend saw Morecambe drop back into League One's bottom four Picture: Jack Taylor

The last two defeats have come under new boss Duncan Ferguson, who replaced the sacked Ian Burchnall in late January.

The change in the dugout has also brought a slightly different approach according to the Morecambe boss.

Adams said: “They have changed a bit. They have changed formation but they have done that a number of times.

“They had been playing three at the back but they have gone four at the back since Duncan has gone in.

“They have gone 4-3-3 but that may change on Saturday.

“We played there earlier in the season and were able to win the game, so we want to continue the form we’ve had at home.”

Morecambe have won their last four at home as part of an eight-game unbeaten run at the Mazuma Stadium.

That has played a pivotal role in their climb up the table since Christmas as they seek a third consecutive season at League One level in 2023-24.

It’s Forest Green’s first season in League One, having won League Two last year, but they have only won five of 30 league matches so far.

Adams believes their struggle is indicative of a widening gap between the bottom two divisions.

“Forest Green did exceptionally well last season to get out of League Two,” he said.

“There’s a huge step between League Two and League One, it’s massive financially.

“We’ve seen with the transfers they have made that the managers always get backed at Forest Green.

“They are always given a decent budget to work with but the step up between the two divisions is huge.”

Caleb Watts is back in contention for the Shrimps, having missed the last two games.