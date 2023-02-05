Derby County 5, Morecambe 0: Shrimps victims of a raid by the Rams

Morecambe’s first effort came five minutes later when Arthur Gnahoua tried his luck from distance with a shot that flew over the bar.Ripley made another neat save on 20 minutes when he tipped a Nathaniel Mendez-Laing cross to safety as the Shrimps kept Derby at bay relatively comfortably.All that was to change a minute before the break as Derby took the lead from an excellent McGoldrick free kick. After the Shrimps had given the ball away cheaply Dynel Simeu gave away a cheap set piece on the edge of the area and McGoldrick curled a well struck effort past Ripley.The Rams added to the Shrimps' woes when they doubled their advantage three minutes into the second half. Donald Love failed to cut out a Conor Hourihane cross field pass and the ball ended up with Mendez-Laing who crossed for McGoldrick to volley home from close range.McGoldrick sealed a six minute hat-trick from the spot after Simeu brought down James Collins with a clumsy challenge and the striker hammered the ball past Ripley.Ripley denied McGoldrick a fourth with a fine save but the Rams made it 4-0 on 56 minutes when James Collins smashed home after Farrend Rawson had brought down McGoldrick.Derby completed the scoring three minutes later when the unchallenged Craig Forsyth found Jason Knight who turned superbly before beating the helpless Ripley.From there the rampant home side created a number of chances with substitute Harvey White being denied a goal when his goalbound effort was blocked by his team mate Korey Smith.Ripley went on to make a number of excellent saves to keep the score to five on a day to forget for the Shrimps.