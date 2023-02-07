The Shrimps had been put up for sale by the current owners, Bond Group Investments, in September 2022 after four-and-a-half years at the helm.

Johal, the chairman of private equity firm Sarb Capital, as well as the founder of non-alcoholic drinks firm Vitanic Limited and a director of Lovely Drinks Limited, was linked with a buyout after attending a number of Morecambe’s matches in recent weeks.

Last week, it was announced that he had purchased equity in the club through Sarb Capital, and – subject to passing the EFL’s owners and directors’ test – would become the new owner.

Morecambe's fans' trust has responded to the weekend's updates

However, over the weekend, Johal’s planned acquisition came under the microscope in terms of how it was being funded.

That, in turn, led to a statement being issued by the Shrimps Trust fans group on Monday evening.

It said: “Shrimps Trust acknowledge the information released by SST Investing over the proposed takeover of Morecambe Football Club by Sarb Capital, and share concerns raised regarding the source and legitimacy of funds necessary to support the company following any acquisition.

“Since the club was listed for sale in September 2022, we have remained in dialogue with the board of directors of the football club while recognising the limited control or influence over the sale of the shares of the company, which is entirely at the discretion of Bond Group Investments Limited.

“We will continue to hold discussions with the board and seek to work together for a positive outcome to any sale of the company.

“Our current understanding is that the appropriate due diligence process is being performed by the EFL through their ‘fit and proper persons’ test and look forward to a decisive response being provided in due course.

“We will be writing to the EFL to express our current concerns on behalf of the Shrimps Trust membership and other Morecambe FC supporters, and have sought further guidance from the Football Supporters’ Association, of which we are an affiliate member.

“Shrimps Trust trustees remain open to further dialogue with Sarb Capital or any other party that would seek to acquire a shareholding in Morecambe Football Club.

“This is a community club and any custodian of it should engage in positive communication with supporters, as one of the primary stakeholders.

“Shrimps Trust was founded in 2017 during a period of uncertainty which resulted in the acquisition of Morecambe Football Club Limited by Bond Group Investments Limited.

“Throughout the preceding turmoil, we sought to document the role of JB Christie Trust in protecting the existence of Morecambe Football Club and we remind our members that this information remains publicly available on our website.

“The Trust continues to operate with a small number of volunteers and significantly reduced membership in 2022-23.