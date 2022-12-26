Derek Adams’ players make the journey, looking for only their third victory in 22 League One matches this season.

Two wins and nine draws see the Shrimps at the foot of the table, six points from safety, as they approach the midway point of the campaign.

This afternoon’s hosts, who won promotion via the play-offs last season, find themselves in 12th position.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams is getting ready for a busy week ahead Picture: Michael Williamson

Nevertheless, that shows how closely fought League One is as they are five points adrift of a play-off position but only nine clear of the drop zone.

Today’s trip – and the return meeting at the Mazuma Stadium on January 21 – bookend what could be a pivotal six-game spell in Morecambe’s bid to climb out of the relegation positions as soon as possible.

Consecutive home games follow against Accrington Stanley (December 29), Burton Albion (January 1), and Cheltenham Town (January 7); all of whom sit in the bottom eight.

Cambridge United, who are one point and one place above the bottom four, then host the Shrimps on January 14.

“It’s a really busy time but I think everyone enjoys the festive period and playing games,” the manager said.

“We’re looking forward to doing that as well, starting with Port Vale which is the first of three big games in a week.

“They are above us in the league table and rightly so because they have played really well – but we have to go there and be competitive, which I’m sure we will.”

However, anyone thinking Morecambe’s players might have been given Christmas Day off will be mistaken.

Training on that day has always been the subject of much debate with opinions split as to how worthwhile an exercise it can be.

On the one hand, there is the view that it’s a day to spend with the family, while the other thinks of it as a normal working day with a match to come 24 hours later.

Adams is firmly in the latter camp, saying: “We always come in on Christmas Day to train.

