The Shrimps travel to League Two leaders Gillingham, looking for a first away point of the season after defeats against Mansfield Town and Harrogate Town.

While international call-ups gave Morecambe a free weekend last time out, the Gills beat Harrogate after back-to-back league losses.

Having lost four and drawn one of their five matches at Gillingham, the Shrimps will encounter a familiar face in the hosts’ goal tomorrow.

Morecambe's last game with Gillingham was the 1-1 draw at home in February 2022 Picture: Michael Williamson

Former Morecambe loanee Jake Turner has played every league game this season, keeping five clean sheets in seven matches.

“Gillingham have started very well this season,” Adams said.

“They were bought out and have changed the way the football club has run after Paul Scally was there for many years and did a great job for them.

“Now they have got new owners (Brad Galinson) and they have recruited very well over the last two transfer windows.

“They are up there with the likes of Wrexham in terms of spending power in this league.”

A congested table means only five points separate Gillingham from Accrington Stanley in 15th position.

Morecambe are a place ahead of Stanley after contrasting results at home and on the road.

Adams’ players boast the division’s best home record so far but have the second worst return on the road.

They are one of four clubs yet to earn a point on their travels this season, with only goal difference seeing them ahead of Doncaster Rovers in the away rankings.

Much has been made of the Shrimps’ poor results away from the Mazuma Mobile Stadium since promotion to League One in 2020/21.

The last 48 away league matches have brought only five wins and a points haul of 25 from a possible 144.

Adams insisted: “We want to go there and try to win the game, which we will be trying to do.

“That would give us a real boost going into the next home game (against Liverpool U21s in the EFL Trophy).”

Morecambe’s internationals were expected back at training yesterday to have their fitness assessed.