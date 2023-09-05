Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jacob Bedeau (Grenada), JJ McKiernan (Northern Ireland U21s) and Eli King (Wales U21s) have all been selected for their countries at various levels.

That meant Morecambe passed the three absent player threshold to ensure a postponement, meaning Saturday’s trip to Holker Street must be rescheduled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Shrimps would have gone into the game looking for back-to-back wins following last weekend’s defeat of Salford City.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Lancaster Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe defender Jacob Bedeau Picture: Ian Lyon

However, they now have a free week before returning at Gillingham a week on Saturday, September 16.

As well as the selections of Bedeau, McKiernan and King, Shrimps youngster Adam Mayor has been put on standby for an England Under-20s training camp.

While pleased at seeing his players gaining international recognition, Adams was surprised there wasn’t a further call-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morecambe boss said: "We would have rather played the game but, with three or possibly four players missing from a squad of 22, it isn’t possible.

“We could have looked to have played it but we would have been depleted.

“I’m delighted for the lads who have been called up and it is great for the football club too.

“It could have been more because I’m really surprised that Michael Mellon hasn’t had a call up from the Scotland Under-21s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I did make a call to the Scottish FA to tell them how well he has been doing for us but, from my point of view, he has been brilliant for us.”

Mayor’s England notification is further acknowledgement of the 18-year-old’s progress after he joined Morecambe’s first-team set-up last season.

Having made his debut against MK Dons in August of last year, Mayor has gone on to make 45 appearances, scoring five goals.

Adams said: “Adam Mayor has done really well since joining the first-team environment. He has kicked on and is learning every week.