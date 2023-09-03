News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe boss thrilled with latest home win

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was a happy man after his side’s 1-0 victory over Salford City at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.
By Derek Quinn
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 18:18 BST- 1 min read

Michael Mellon’s first-half goal on Saturday made it three home wins in four for the Shrimps so far this season.

The victory lifted Morecambe to ninth in the early table, three points behind the current leaders Notts County.

Having seen Mellon score his fourth of the season to secure three points, Adams’ only disappointment was that the victory wasn’t by an even larger margin.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Michael WilliamsonMorecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Michael Williamson
Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Michael Williamson
The Shrimps’ manager said: “We could easily have won the game by four or five goals today on the chances we had and we were just too strong for them. It was a terrific performance from us.

“Over the afternoon, we were just too strong for Salford. We had umpteen chances to kill off the game and, unfortunately for us, we didn’t choose the right option or their goalkeeper made a really good save.

“Some of our football was really good and we got into great positions but just didn’t make the most of them – and the fact we didn’t get a second always left them with a chance of getting back in the game because we hadn’t punished them enough.

“They came back at us in the second half and changed their shape but we defended superbly and kept another really good clean sheet and it was a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon for the fans.”

With Saturday’s trip to Barrow AFC postponed, Morecambe are back in action next at Gillingham a week on Saturday, September 16.

