We’re yet again seeing the force of nature that Derek Adams is in League Two, with a strong start to the season coming after the summer transfer window began with a cloud of uncertainty.

That summer started off with just six players but Derek and Greg Strong have since done a superb job to assemble the young and hungry team we’ve witnessed in these first few weeks of the season. We undoubtedly look a very competitive League Two outfit.

So far, our home record continues to be impeccable – at the time of writing – with just one goal conceded and the only dropped points being a draw against Notts County.

Farrend Rawson's goal gave Morecambe victory on the opening day of the season Picture: Jack Taylor

Let’s hope for no jinxes there! This follows our strong home record of the past few years.

Away form is yet to really pick up and, despite concerns on the road hanging over from last season, it’s a little too early this season to judge if that trend is really continuing.

There have only been two away games in the league, both of which panned out a little uniquely for different reasons.

On the Trust side of things, the summer started off in the wake of a tumultuous season end with a public meeting called following relegation, the release of all out-of-contract players and ongoing concerns over the ownership of the club.

It was a tricky meeting which came at a difficult time and there were many frustrations aired about the sale of the club.

One point worth stressing is the make-up of our board of directors at the club.

A lot is said about fan ownership, which is unrealistic at this moment in time, the Trust buying more shares in the club or working to get fan representation on the board.

However, it really is worth hitting home that the club’s board of directors is already made up of fans and, without them, the club would be in a far worse position.

We, as a Trust, have a lot of faith and trust in them and a strong relationship that not all clubs are able to have.

As for the Trust board itself, following our recent AGM this month, we welcome the addition of two new trustees in James Main and Matthew Newsham, and look forward to their contributions over the coming months.

We’d also like to thank all those who attended the AGM. It was a good, constructive night and it was great to see quite a few people making their way to the ground that evening, as well as having Rod Taylor and Ben Sadler say a few words.

We’ll be updating you all on our plans over the coming season on social media and via email, so keep your eyes on our communications channels for any news.