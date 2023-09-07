News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Near miss: Woman cheats death after castle wall falls 30ft on head
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Strictly Come Dancing 2023 start date revealed
Full list of 52 Wilko stores to close next week as chain collapses
James Whale says this Christmas is his last as cancer treatment ends

Morecambe's worthwhile midweek runout

Derek Adams was pleased with what he saw as Morecambe’s fringe players won 3-2 at Huddersfield Town’s B team in midweek.
By Gavin Browne
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jordan Slew netted a hat-trick as the Shrimps saw off a young Terriers squad on Tuesday afternoon.

The Morecambe line-up was largely made up of those players who haven’t featured in the first-team starting XI of late, along with Farrend Rawson who was suspended for the win against Salford City last weekend.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adams said: “We were able to get game time for a number of players.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack TaylorMorecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Jack Taylor
Most Popular
Read More
Pleased with Salford City win

“We got the fringe players getting minutes under their belts, which was basically all of the subs from the game before.

“I always like going to Huddersfield Town, it’s a really nice training ground.

“We’ve been there a few times before and we’ve got a really good relationship with them, which helped us get (former loanees) Kieran Phillips and Josh Austerfield.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

International call-ups for Jacob Bedeau, JJ McKiernan, Eli King, Michael Mellon and Adam Mayor mean the Shrimps have a free week with Saturday’s trip to Barrow AFC having been called off.

That match has now been rearranged for Tuesday, October 31 (7.45pm), with all previously purchased tickets valid for the new date.

Despite the free weekend, Adams has resisted any temptation to alter the training schedule and give those players left behind some added time off.

“They’ll only be off this weekend,” the Morecambe boss added.

“We’ll be training as normal up until then, having the weekend off and going again next week.”

Related topics:Derek AdamsMorecambeHuddersfield TownTerriers