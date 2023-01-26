The Shrimps presently have five loan players on their books with Jensen Weir, Liam Shaw, Dynel Simeu, Caleb Watts and Michael Mellon all due to be there for the remainder of the campaign.

There was speculation earlier this week that Weir, in particular, was attracting interest from elsewhere after netting nine goals from midfield so far in 2022/23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Adams has revealed this morning that any interested clubs had missed the boat in terms of a move for any of the Morecambe loanees.

Jensen Weir was reportedly interesting other clubs Picture: Jack Taylor

That should avoid any repeat of Adam Phillips’ deadline day recall in 2021 when he was recalled by Burnley and swiftly loaned to Accrington Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

His departure left Adams racing against the clock before sealing a loan move for Salford City midfielder Alex Denny.

Speaking before training, the Morecambe boss said: “We’ve got those five loanees now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re now past the deadline where a loan player can go back to their parent club or I can allow them to go back.

“I always have a two-way transaction that allows me a period of time to replace a loan signing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Adam Phillips situation wasn’t done until late on. We had clauses in the rest of the contracts but it just didn’t happen in that one for whatever reason.