News you can trust since 1837
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Morecambe handed a suspended points deduction

Morecambe have received a suspended three-point deduction after admitting a breach of EFL regulations for failing to pay player wages on or around March 28, 2023.
By Gavin Browne
Published 21st Aug 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 15:33 BST

The deduction, suspended until June 30, 2024, came after the club failed to pay players’ wages until March 31, when all overdue salaries were paid in full, along with wages to non-playing staff.

The club was charged with misconduct for failing to comply with Regulation 64.7: that the ‘terms of a Standard Contract between a Club and a Player shall be strictly adhered to’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Morecambe admitted being in breach of the regulation with the EFL verdict being announced on Monday afternoon.

Morecambe have been handed a suspended points deductionMorecambe have been handed a suspended points deduction
Morecambe have been handed a suspended points deduction
Most Popular
Read More
Morecambe manager's high praise for his players

An EFL statement said: “The club’s ultimate beneficial owner will also be required to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill – for all staff across the football club – in a designated club account, which may be called upon by the club should there be any future delays in processing wage payments.

“The suspended sanction will take effect if the payment is not made by the owners of the club to the club deposit account as per the terms of the agreed decision or there is any failure to pay its players on time until 30 June 2024.

“The sanction was imposed in accordance with the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ which has formally been ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair as per the requirements of EFL regulations.

Morecambe FC will also pay the associated costs of ratification of the agreed decision.”

The EFL costs are £750 plus VAT, plus £700 and VAT for the agreed decision.

Related topics:EFLMorecambeVAT