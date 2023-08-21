The deduction, suspended until June 30, 2024, came after the club failed to pay players’ wages until March 31, when all overdue salaries were paid in full, along with wages to non-playing staff.

The club was charged with misconduct for failing to comply with Regulation 64.7: that the ‘terms of a Standard Contract between a Club and a Player shall be strictly adhered to’.

Morecambe admitted being in breach of the regulation with the EFL verdict being announced on Monday afternoon.

Morecambe have been handed a suspended points deduction

An EFL statement said: “The club’s ultimate beneficial owner will also be required to deposit an amount equal to 125 per cent of the forecast monthly wage bill – for all staff across the football club – in a designated club account, which may be called upon by the club should there be any future delays in processing wage payments.

“The suspended sanction will take effect if the payment is not made by the owners of the club to the club deposit account as per the terms of the agreed decision or there is any failure to pay its players on time until 30 June 2024.

“The sanction was imposed in accordance with the terms of an ‘Agreed Decision’ which has formally been ratified by an Independent Disciplinary Commission Chair as per the requirements of EFL regulations.

“Morecambe FC will also pay the associated costs of ratification of the agreed decision.”