Morecambe earn the benefits of Papa John's Trophy victories

The Shrimps have played two group stage matches so far, beating Everton’s U21s and Hartlepool United on penalties with the final game at Harrogate Town on October 18.

Outright victories in group stage matches are worth £10,000 with a draw at the end of 90 minutes yielding £5,000.

Adam Smith saved two penalties in Morecambe's shootout win against Hartlepool United Picture: Michael Williamson

It means the Shrimps have already banked £10,000 in prize money, in addition to a reported £20,000 participation fee for member clubs.

The Trophy is a competition in which Morecambe have struggled since the new format, incorporating category one academies, was introduced in 2016.

They reached round two in the first season but the following five campaigns saw them eliminated at the group stage.

At present, the Shrimps sit second in their group as they look to end a six-year exile from the knockout rounds.

Adam Mayor earned his first Morecambe start against Hartlepool United Picture: Ian Lyon

Adams said: “We’ve been able to win twice in the competition with penalties, which has enabled us to get the four points.

“We made nine changes the other night (against Hartlepool) but, if you look at the team, it was a strong outfit.

“We probably could have won in normal time but to win on penalties again was pleasing.

“The prize money is also good because you make more money in that than you do in the Carabao Cup.

“That cup has more prestige but the Papa John’s – because of the sponsorship and the money that comes down from the Premier League with their under-21 sides being in the competition – enables teams to make a bit more money.

“We’ve made £10,000 already, plus the gate money, so if we progress to the next round then we could earn some more.”

The tournament has also enabled Adams to have a look at some of the younger players aiming to make a name for themselves with the Shrimps.

Two seasons ago, Freddie Price was rewarded for his progress with three Trophy appearances which, in turn, brought another 11 league outings in the club’s promotion-winning campaign.

This time around, it’s Adam Mayor who has forced himself into the picture after capitalising on injuries and illness among the first-team set-up.

He had made appearances off the bench in the league games against MK Dons and Bristol Rovers, either side of Morecambe’s Trophy tie with Everton.

Having scored a penalty against the Toffees, Mayor then played a little more than an hour when he was handed a first start against Hartlepool in midweek.

The former Preston North End youngster has progressed through the Morecambe Academy set-up and didn’t looked out of place in those four matches.

“Adam has come in the last few games but he’s a player that was a hard one to decide about last season,” Adams admitted.

“It was a case of deciding if we took him full-time – and we didn’t because I felt his progress would be better served going out on loan.