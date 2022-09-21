Morecambe 0 Hartlepool United 0 (Morecambe win 4-2 on penalties): Another shootout success for the Shrimps

The game ended goalless after 90 minutes but the Shrimps scored all four of their spot-kicks through Jensen Weir, Cole Stockton, Ryan Cooney and Donald Love.

With keeper Adam Smith making superb saves to deny Euan Murray and David Ferguson, it was the home team who emerged victorious.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams had made nine changes to the team that beat Forest Green Rovers at the weekend with Jacob Bedeau and Liam Gibson the only two players to keep their places.

Dylan Connolly repeatedly sought to create a goal for the Shrimps Picture: Ian Lyon

The first half produced few chances but the Shrimps looked the more threatening.

Arthur Gnahoua was the first to try his luck with a shot from the edge of the area that forced a good low save from Ben Killip.

From there, Dylan Connolly put in a number of decent low crosses but it took until a few moments before half-time for Morecambe to create a chance.

Jon Obika did well to reach Shane McLoughlin’s crossfield ball but could only volley inches over the bar at the far post.

Hartlepool made three changes at the break and provided more of a threat with their best efforts coming from Mark Shelton.

The midfielder twice fired wide from distance before forcing Smith into a fine save just before the hour,

Ferguson also tested Smith with a free-kick before the Shrimps ended the game on top.

Kieran Phillips and Stockton both came off the bench and were superbly denied by Killip.

He made a double save to thwart the strikers in stoppage time as Morecambe looked to win the game before eventually triumphing on penalties.

Morecambe: Smith, Cooney, O’Connor, Bedeau, Gibson (Love 64), Fane (Weir 79), McLoughlin, Mayor (Shaw 63), Connolly, Gnahoua (Phillips 78), Obika (Stockton 65). Subs not used: Ripley, Delaney.

Hartlepool United: Killip, Niang, Menayese (Murray 46), Lacey, Paterson, Taylor (Ferguson 46), Sylla, Shelton, Tumilty (Sherry 46), Ndjoli (Hamilton 87), Grey (Crawford 62). Subs not used: Letheren, Hastie.

Referee: Martin Woods.