Morecambe boss: Players deserved Forest Green Rovers victory

Having fallen behind to Connor Wickham’s goal, the Shrimps fought back with Kieran Phillips equalising before Farrend Rawson netted an injury-time winner.

It gave them their first three points of the season at the ninth attempt after four draws and as many defeats in the opening eight games.

Although Morecambe are second-bottom of the League One table, they are only five points adrift of Peterborough United in 10th place.

Farrend Rawson netted Morecambe's weekend winner Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams said: “We deserved it. It was a very good performance from us following on from the performances we have had.

“I thought we dominated the game for large spells.

“It is a great day for Morecambe Football Club, especially for the fans who have made it here today, the players and the staff as well.

“It was a thoroughly professional performance from us. The way we kept the ball and the way we kept pushing Forest Green back, I am delighted for the players.

“We want to be in Sky Bet League One next season. It is a tough league, we know that, we are where we are and we want to be in this situation next season.

“We had so many opportunities on goal and probably should have been 2-0 up in the early stages of the game through Donald Love and Kieran Phillips.