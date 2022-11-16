The Shrimps are next at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday, December 2, when they welcome Exeter City in League One.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets in the standing-only areas for £10, while children under-14 can watch for £1.

A club statement said: “Our commitment to keeping football affordable remains at the forefront of our minds, and we hope that this offer will allow as many supporters as possible the opportunity to attend the fixture ahead of the festive period. This offer is also extended to away supporters.

Morecambe are back at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday, December 2 Picture: Ian Lyon

“Should we sell out of tickets on the Bartercard terrace in good time, our intention is to also open the Dennison’s Trailer terrace to home supporters for this fixture.”

Terrace admission will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £5 for 18 to 22-year-olds, £3 for 14 to 17-year-olds and £1 for under-14s.

Tickets for the fixture are on sale now and are available to purchase either online or at the club shop, which is open from 10am-5pm, Monday-Friday.

Usual EFL matchday prices will apply for tickets in the Wright and Lord/SM Cars seats, while hospitality for this fixture is sold out.

Admission prices have also been confirmed for the club’s Papa Johns Trophy tie at Lincoln City on Tuesday, November 22.