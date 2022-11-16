Morecambe confirm cut-price standing ticket offer for Exeter City's visit
Morecambe have announced discounted terrace prices for the club’s next home game at the start of December.
The Shrimps are next at the Mazuma Stadium on Friday, December 2, when they welcome Exeter City in League One.
Fans will be able to purchase tickets in the standing-only areas for £10, while children under-14 can watch for £1.
A club statement said: “Our commitment to keeping football affordable remains at the forefront of our minds, and we hope that this offer will allow as many supporters as possible the opportunity to attend the fixture ahead of the festive period. This offer is also extended to away supporters.
Most Popular
“Should we sell out of tickets on the Bartercard terrace in good time, our intention is to also open the Dennison’s Trailer terrace to home supporters for this fixture.”
Terrace admission will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions, £5 for 18 to 22-year-olds, £3 for 14 to 17-year-olds and £1 for under-14s.
Tickets for the fixture are on sale now and are available to purchase either online or at the club shop, which is open from 10am-5pm, Monday-Friday.
Usual EFL matchday prices will apply for tickets in the Wright and Lord/SM Cars seats, while hospitality for this fixture is sold out.
Admission prices have also been confirmed for the club’s Papa Johns Trophy tie at Lincoln City on Tuesday, November 22.
Adults will pay £10, concessions £5 and under-18s £2 with tickets available from Lincoln’s ticket office on 01522 880011, or purchasing on the day from the ticket office at the LNER Stadium.