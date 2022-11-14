The Shrimps’ boss vented his frustration after Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Portsmouth at the Mazuma Stadium.

He claimed the club was not in a position to strengthen the squad in the January transfer window as it was ‘skint.’

Adams said: “The big thing for me is that over the summer I’ve had to make changes and, unfortunately, I’ve not been backed enough.

Derek Adams had some strong words following Morecambe's weekend point against Portsmouth Picture: George Wood/Getty Images

“If we had been, we would have had a far different team to what we have now and that’s been the big disappointment for me.

‘’I’ve given my all to get ourselves out of League Two and to stay in League One with the help of the staff and the players and that’s my biggest disappointment.

“Over the summer, we haven’t been backed. The previous management were backed, we haven’t been.

“It’s hugely frustrating for me. We’re fighting every day just to compete in this league but we haven’t been able to get enough revenue to help us.”

“I’ve had to try and wheel and deal and it’s not been easy,” Adams said.

“We’ve done ever so well to stay in League One, because we were down and buried when I came here. We were fifth-bottom and we’re going to have to do the same again.

“Staying in League One is like winning the lottery for Morecambe. Some people don’t understand what goes on inside the inner sanctuary of a football club.

“I am proud of my players and the effort they are putting in but people have to understand where Morecambe Football Club is and the size of the clubs we are up against.