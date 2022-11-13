The Shrimps’ boss saw his side produce an excellent performance against their visitors, who had gone into the game sitting fifth in the League One table.

It was Adams’ squad who led at half-time through loanee Liam Shaw’s first goal for the club before Colby Bishop levelled proceedings during the second half.

However, a string of missed chances proved costly as Morecambe had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Morecambe and Portsmouth shared the spoils at the Mazuma Stadium Picture: Ian Lyon

The point keeps Morecambe third-bottom of the table, three points from safety 18 games into the season.

Speaking afterwards, Adams said: “How we haven’t won by five or six is a travesty.

“I’ve played against Portsmouth many times in my career as a manager, and never had as many glaring opportunities as we had today.

“We outdefended them, we outplayed them, we outran them and the chances we created were glaring.

“We should have won by a landslide, there’s no doubt about it.

“I’m very proud of the players today, I’m proud of the supporters because they were outstanding.

“We should have had them dead and buried, and if anybody says differently, they’ve not got a clue about football.

“The players gave their all and I thought they were fantastic over the afternoon.”