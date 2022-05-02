Morecambe offer three new contracts and make 10 players available for transfer

Forty-eight hours after preserving their position in the third tier for 2022/23, the Shrimps have outlined which of their out-of-contract players will – or won’t – be offered new deals.

Arthur Gnahoua, Adam Smith and Aaron Wildig have all been offered new contracts by manager Derek Adams.

Jonah Ayunga, former loanee Ryan Cooney, Ryan Delaney, Courtney Duffus, Wes McDonald, Ryan McLaughlin, Shane McLoughlin, Anthony O’Connor and Jon Obika – all of whom were brought to the club last year – have been made available for transfer, as has Connor Pye.

Arthur Gnahoua is one of the Morecambe players to be offered fresh terms

Players who are out of contract and will be leaving the club are Rhys Bennett, Toumani Diagouraga, Greg Leigh, Jacob Mensah and Freddie Price.

Loanees Jacob Bedeau (Burnley), Adam Phillips (Burnley), Trevor Carson (Dundee United) and Alfie McCalmont (Leeds United) will all return to their parent clubs.

That leaves Dylan Connolly, Ousmane Fane, Liam Gibson and Cole Stockton remaining under contract for the 2022/23 campaign.

Goalkeeper Andre Da Silva Mendes has, however, had the 12-month option triggered in his contract.

The manager said: “Today we offered three players new contracts and have taken the option up on our young goalkeeper.

“We have 14 players still under contract for next season, but we have made a decision to make some of them available to possibly find a new club if the right opportunity comes along.

“We have decided not to offer five players new terms and wish them well at their new clubs.

“We had four players on loan and they will return to their parent clubs after successful loan spells at Morecambe Football Club.”

Consequently, it promises to be another hectic summer of incomings at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams’ predecessor, Stephen Robinson, signed 19 players between June and September last year with another half-dozen arriving at the start of 2022.