The Shrimps travel to the LNER Stadium with the match due to be played in the week commencing November 21.

Ironically, Derek Adams’ players head to Lincoln the weekend before that in League One.

It is Morecambe’s first appearance in the knockout stages since the competition was overhauled for the 2016-17 season with the addition of U21 academy teams.

Morecambe were runners-up to Everton's U21s in their Papa Johns Trophy group Picture: Michael Williamson

Five consecutive group stage failures followed before the Shrimps secured their spot in the last 32 this season, progressing from a group with Everton’s youngsters, Harrogate Town and Hartlepool United.

All four teams could have qualified going into the final round of games but Everton eventually topped the group with six points, while Morecambe, Harrogate and Hartlepool all finished with four.