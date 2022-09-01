Morecambe bring in Celtic and former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder on loan
Morecambe have done their second piece of deadline day business with the loan signing of Celtic youngster Liam Shaw.
Following on from the departure of Ryan McLaughlin, the 21-year-old has joined the Shrimps on a season-long deal from the Scottish champions.
Predominantly a defensive midfielder, Shaw has experience across a number of positions, including centre-back, central midfield and attacking midfield.
Shaw came through the ranks at Sheffield Wednesday, making 24 appearances for the Owls after a loan spell with Chesterfield.
He signed a pre-contract agreement with Celtic in 2021, making his debut against Real Betis in the Europa League last December before featuring in the league against St Mirren.
The second half of last season saw him loaned to Motherwell, for whom he played eight league and cup games as they finished fifth in the Scottish Premiership.
Shaw becomes the 11th new player to arrive at the club over the summer and will wear the number 20 shirt while at the Mazuma Stadium.