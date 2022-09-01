Morecambe announce departure of former Liverpool and Blackpool defender
Morecambe have confirmed the departure of Ryan McLaughlin from the Mazuma Stadium by mutual consent.
The defender has become the 10th player to leave the club since the end of last season, having joined the Shrimps on a one-year deal on September 10 last year.
A Northern Ireland international, the 27-year-old former Liverpool youngster was the 19th new face brought in last summer by former boss Stephen Robinson.
He made 23 appearances in league and cup but failed to fully establish himself as the first-choice right-back under Robinson or Derek Adams.
McLaughlin was one of 10 contracted players made available for transfer by Adams at the end of last season as he sought to generate further funds for a squad overhaul.
Of those 10, McLaughlin, Jonah Ayunga, Wes McDonald and Connor Pye have now departed with Courtney Duffus, another on the list, out for the season with a knee ligament injury.