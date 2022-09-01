Morecambe announce departure of former Liverpool and Blackpool defender

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The defender has become the 10th player to leave the club since the end of last season, having joined the Shrimps on a one-year deal on September 10 last year.

A Northern Ireland international, the 27-year-old former Liverpool youngster was the 19th new face brought in last summer by former boss Stephen Robinson.

Ryan McLaughlin made 23 league and cup appearances for Morecambe last season Picture: Ben Stansall/Getty Images

He made 23 appearances in league and cup but failed to fully establish himself as the first-choice right-back under Robinson or Derek Adams.

McLaughlin was one of 10 contracted players made available for transfer by Adams at the end of last season as he sought to generate further funds for a squad overhaul.