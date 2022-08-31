Morecambe manager pleased with victory over Everton U21s

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Shrimps won 7-6 on penalties following a 3-3 draw against the Toffees’ youngsters at the Mazuma Stadium.

Jensen Weir, Caleb Watts and Farrend Rawson all scored for Morecambe, with Everton’s goals coming via Sean McAllister – who scored the winner when the two teams met last season – along with Isaac Price and Tom Cannon.

Anthony O’Connor netted the winning spot-kick in sudden death as Morecambe picked up two points for their evening’s efforts.

Farrend Rawson scores Morecambe's third goal against Everton's U21s Picture: Michael Williamson

Speaking afterwards, Adams told the Morecambe website: “Kieran Phillips led the line very well tonight.

“Watts (was) obviously coming in off the side at times, playing in the hole, along with the midfield three, so we had a good blend in the team tonight, experience and youth.

“It was a good game for everyone to come here and see, there were plenty of goals and chances in the game.”

Adams had made six changes to the starting line-up following last weekend’s loss to MK Dons.

All six who came in were making their first starts of the season and the manager was impressed with what he saw.

He said: “I thought they did really well from that point of view.

“It’s not easy being out for so long but the fitness was good and they drilled themselves on.

“We’ve got a lot of players who are learning, they’re learning the game.

“We’ve taken in players on loan because their clubs from the Championship or the Premier League want them to get experience.