The Shrimps lost at home for the first time in 10 games at the weekend when they went down 3-0 to Peterborough United.

It was a result which saw them drop to second-bottom in League One as fellow strugglers Accrington Stanley and Cambridge United picked up maximum points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stanley climbed out of the bottom four with victory against Shrewsbury Town, while Cambridge’s win over Oxford United saw them leapfrog the Shrimps into 22nd place.

Morecambe were beaten by Peterborough United last weekend Picture: Michael Williamson

Adams said the results were a timely reminder that his charges need to concentrate on their own efforts over the final 15 games of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first of those comes tonight when Morecambe welcome Port Vale to the Mazuma Stadium (7.45pm) in a match that originally fell victim to January’s freezing temperatures.

Adams said: “We do look at the other results, which is natural.

“They didn’t go our way this weekend, but I’ve always said that we have to look after ourselves and it is up to us to get the points we need to be safe.”

The manager also stressed the importance to the club of staying in League One for next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Going into the final third of the campaign, only six points separate the Shrimps from a Burton Albion team now sitting 18th after four wins from the last five.

“It is vital we stay up largely because of the money it generates for the club,” Adams said.

“The last two years have been a great transition for us. We have been able to double our revenue with season ticket sales through the roof and we get big numbers coming from our opposition.

“We have expanded a lot over the past couple of years on and off the field, which has enabled us to do better things, and we want to keep developing the club and taking it forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Morecambe boss also said efforts were continuing to bolster his selection options via the free agent market.

One target has already eluded the Shrimps as they look to secure a third consecutive season in the third tier.