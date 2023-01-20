The Shrimps had been looking to pick up a fourth straight victory in League One and move further clear of the relegation zone.

However, this week’s freezing temperatures mean Derek Adams’ players face a second consecutive call-off following on from last week’s postponement at Cambridge United.

Adams had feared such an outcome when he spoke before training on Thursday – and his worst fears have been confirmed.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams had feared a postponement Picture: Jack Taylor

A club statement said: “Following a pitch inspection by a PGMOL match official this afternoon, Saturday’s home fixture against Port Vale has been postponed.

“With the pitch at the Mazuma Stadium currently frozen, and with further low temperatures expected overnight, the pitch was deemed unplayable and a revised date for the fixture will be announced in due course.