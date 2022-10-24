Kieran Phillips’ 39th minute goal gave Adams’ squad their second league victory of the campaign, following on from the three points at Forest Green Rovers in mid-September.

The win also took Morecambe off the bottom of the League One table ahead of Tuesday’s trip to Cheltenham Town.

Morecambe picked up three points against Barnsley on Saturday Picture: Ian Lyon

They sit three points behind their next opponents, who are 20th in the division, with only half-a-dozen separating the bottom nine teams around a third of the way through the season.

Adams said: “I think we deserved the three points. We played very well, we competed well which we had to because we were coming up against strong opposition just joining from the Championship.

“I thought we competed ever so well all over the field. We played really well and competed well against a strong side.

“We stopped them playing and closed space down and had opportunities as well at the other end. I think, overall, we deserved the win.

“Every victory you get in this league is important. I think it is unfortunate that we have not won more this season.