Morecambe 1 Barnsley 0: Phillips lifts Shrimps off foot of table

The on-loan Huddersfield striker scored six minutes before the break with the only goal of the game as the Shrimps picked up a second league win of the season to take a vital three points.

Shrimps' boss Derek Adams made two changes to the side that started against Burton with Ryan Cooney coming in for Donald Love and Ousmane Fane replacing Dylan Connolly and both played a major role in the win.

It was Barnsley who started the brighter with Morecambe stopper Connor Ripley called into action after jus seven minutes when he got down sharply to save Nicky Cadden's volley with his feet from close range.

Morecambe v Barnsley. Kieran Phillips celebrates scoring Morecambe's goal (photo: Michael Williamson)

Liam Shaw did well to block a Tom Edwards strike from the edge of the area at the halfway point of the first period before Morecambe began to threaten themselves.

Cooney's long throws caused the Barnsley defence problems and on 26 minutes a loose ball fell to Cole Stockton but the striker volleyed over from 12 yards.

Barnsley hit back with Josh Martin fizzing an effort just wide before the Shrimps broke the deadlock on 39 minutes.

A Cooney long throw caused the Barnsley defence problems again and as the Tykes struggled to clear their lines, Phillips was perfectly placed to stroke the ball past Brad Collins from close range.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley stepped things up at the start of the second half with Josh Benson drilling a low effort from distance inches wide of Ripley's right-hand post.

Benson went close again just after the hour with another long-range effort that forced a flying save from Ripley with the ball heading for the top corner.

The Tykes continued to enjoy the greater share of possession but the Shrimps defended superbly and protected Ripley's goal well.

Jack Aitchison's late shot was blocked by his own player and Mads Andersen headed a free-kick wide in the closing stages, but the Shrimps held on well to keep inly their second clean sheet of the season to secure the points

Advertisement Hide Ad

Morecambe: Ripley Gibson, Rawson, Delaney, Fane, Stockton (Connolly 79), Weir (O’Connor 79), Bedeau, Shaw, Cooney, Phillips (Mayor 86). Subs not used: Smith, Love, Watts, McLoughlin.

Booked: Cooney, Connolly, Shaw.

Barnsley: Collins, Edwards, Kitching, Andersen, Cadden, Benson, Martin (Jalo 72), Cundy (Larkeche 84), Phillips (Aitchison 59), Cole, Connell (Kane 46’). Subs not used: Walton, Moon, Tedić.

Booked: Cundy, Edwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Referee: S Mather.