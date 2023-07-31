News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe boss sees promise in Shrimps' squad

Derek Adams is happy with the rebuilding work Morecambe have done over the summer as they prepare for Saturday’s big kick-off.
By Gavin Browne
Published 31st Jul 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Following relegation from League One last season, the Shrimps start life back in the bottom tier at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium this weekend.

They host Walsall after a summer’s work which started with none of the 14 out-of-contract players being offered new deals amid uncertainty over this season’s budget.

One of those 14, Adam Smith, has since re-signed in becoming one of 10 permanent arrivals along with three loanees.

Morecambe boss Derek Adams Picture: Michael Williamson
That leaves 19 senior professionals at Adams’ disposal, though the manager would like another three signings.

He said: “We all know what happened over the summer, we had a massive rebuild to do – six players left in the building at the end of last season.

“What we’ve done is we’ve taken in a good number of players at this moment in time.

“We’ve got a squad, we’ve got to take it to 22 and then we’ve got the two young ones (Cameron Rooney and Lennon Dobson) with us as well to take it to 24.

“It’s tight but we’ve got a nucleus of a good squad. I’m sure that the supporters have been surprised how well we’ve done in the transfer market so far.

“We will have to have more players coming through the door. We will add to the squad as we go along.”

The Shrimps’ recruitment has come against the backdrop of Sarbjot Johal’s rumoured takeover showing no signs of any resolution one way or the other.

Nevertheless, Adams maintained the summer hasn’t been any trickier compared to others he has experienced.

“It’s always difficult every summer,” he said.

“Unless you’ve got money to spend, it’s always difficult and you’re negotiating to get the best price for the player.

“I think we’ve done particularly well with the players we’ve taken in. I think we’ve got a good blend in the squad of youth and experience.”

Morecambe’s EFL Trophy group stage fixture list has also been confirmed now a date has been set for their home game against Liverpool’s U21s.

They host the Reds’ youngsters on Tuesday, September 19 (7pm), in addition to Barrow’s visit (Tuesday, October 10) and the Shrimps’ trip to Blackpool (Tuesday, November 14).

