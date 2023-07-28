News you can trust since 1837
Morecambe land Cardiff City midfielder on loan

Cardiff City midfielder Eli King has become Morecambe’s 13th summer signing after agreeing a season-long loan move.
By Gavin Browne
Published 28th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST- 2 min read

The 20-year-old adds to the Shrimps’ options with the new season only a week away.

King broke through at Cardiff in the 2021/22 season, playing four times in the Championship as well as in their FA Cup loss at Liverpool.

After appearing in Cardiff’s Carabao Cup defeat to Portsmouth at the start of last season, he joined Crewe Alexandra on a half-season loan.

Eli King (left) has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan from Cardiff City Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty ImagesEli King (left) has joined Morecambe on a season-long loan from Cardiff City Picture: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
He played 15 times in League Two and 18 games in all competitions before returning to Cardiff, for whom he featured at Burnley on the final day of last season.

Shrimps’ boss Derek Adams said: “We are excited to have Eli in the building. He is a very highly-regarded young talent that we feel we can help to develop but, at the same time, can play a part for us this season.

“It’s not a coincidence that already he has turned out for Cardiff in the Championship as well as representing his country at youth level.

“We look forward to Eli making the next step in his progression here at the Mazuma Mobile Stadium.”

King, who has previously been called up for the Wales U21 squad, added: “This is a really good challenge for me this season.

“I am joining a club where there is real competition for places and where the demands on each player are really high

“That was a big part of the appeal for me in coming to Morecambe.

“I am looking forward to the season and the games that lie ahead and, hopefully, I can continue my development at the same time as helping the team to progress in what is going to be a very strong league this season.”

