Morecambe boss rues missed chances in Fleetwood Town draw

Morecambe had taken a 1-0 lead during the first half at the Mazuma Stadium thanks to a stunning strike from Arthur Gnahoua, the club’s first goal of the season.

However, they were denied a clearer advantage by Fleetwood keeper Jay Lynch, who made a string of fine saves, while former Cod Army favourite Ash Hunter also hit the woodwork.

The visitors rallied after the break and got themselves back on terms late on through Danny Andrew before seeing Paddy Lane sent off.

Morecambe drew against Fleetwood Town at the Mazuma Stadium Picture: Michael Williamson

It leaves Morecambe still looking for a first three points of the season as they head to Bolton Wanderers tomorrow evening.

Adams said: “I think we probably had the better of the first half and should have been three, four, maybe even five-nil up at half-time with the chances we had.

“We battered them, their goalkeeper has made some great saves: I don’t know how he has made some of them.

“We hit the post as well, we were quite dominant late on in the second half too.

“Arthur Gnahoua has scored a great goal, cutting in from the left-hand side as he does.

“I said to him before the game, ‘go and do what you did against Charlton’ (when he scored twice last season) and he did that really well.