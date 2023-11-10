Derek Adams hopes to see off a couple of familiar faces when Morecambe’s focus returns to league matters tomorrow.

The Shrimps travel to Grimsby Town in League Two, looking to build on six wins in seven after last week’s FA Cup victory at Lincoln City.

Grimsby, on the other hand, drew at Slough Town which leaves them with only one win from the last 13 matches.

It’s a run which has seen them drop to 21st in the division, as well as part company with manager Paul Hurst.

Arthur Gnahoua spent two years with Morecambe before joining Grimsby Town Picture: Ian Lyon

Shaun Pearson and Ben Davies are the acting managers of a squad which contains two players Adams knows well: Abo Eisa and Arthur Gnahoua.

Eisa is Grimsby’s joint top scorer with five goals, while Gnahoua made 69 appearances in a two-year spell with the Shrimps before leaving last summer.

Adams said: “Abo was with me at Bradford City and, unfortunately for him, he picked up a nasty injury.

“He didn’t play as many games as he could but he’s shown the quality that he has.

“Arthur, of course, did really well for this football club over two seasons in League One.

“They have changed things about a bit since the manager left, so it’s another test.”

Morecambe’s win at Lincoln was the ideal way to bounce back from defeat in their last league outing at Barrow AFC on October 31.

Goals either side of half-time from Michael Mellon and Tom Bloxham gave them victory, having fallen behind to Lasse Sorensen’s effort.

It might have been easy for some of Morecambe’s younger players to go into their shells after conceding an early goal at a team from a higher division.

They rallied instead and Adams was delighted with that response.

“I think that the way they reacted to going a goal down was excellent,” he said.

“We got a goal back and really kicked on from there: we played really strongly, hit the post and had one cleared off the line.”

However, Adams has missed out on being named as League Two’s manager of the month for October.

He was shortlisted alongside Nigel Clough (Mansfield Town), Phil Parkinson (Wrexham) and Dave Challinor (Stockport County).