Morecambe boss outlines thinking behind pre-season line-ups

Having won their first pre-season outing at Stalybridge Celtic last midweek, the Shrimps drew 2-2 at Macclesfield last weekend.

After conceding twice in the opening 45 minutes to the Silkmen, a rejigged Morecambe line-up levelled after the break with Cole Stockton and trialist Ash Hunter on target.

The latter, formerly of Fleetwood Town and Salford City, has been offered a contract by the Shrimps but, as yet, there hasn’t been an answer one way or the other.

Former Fleetwood Town and Salford City attacker Ash Hunter has been offered a contract by Morecambe Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Speaking after Saturday’s draw, Adams outlined the thinking behind his team selections.

He said: “We obviously gave the players that didn’t play the other night an opportunity today, that’s what you do in pre-season.

“Everyone now has started a game that’s fit to start a game and that’s important at pre-season time.

“It gives them that opportunity to show the manager, the coaching staff, what they can do: it gives them the opportunity of game time.

“As we go on, we obviously get to a stage where we’re going to get the team that’s going to start the season.

“We’re not there yet, we’ve got to fulfil the fixtures we’re at – take players on, take them off, make changes.

“We made 10 changes today throughout the 90 minutes, so that’s not easy, but second half was far better than the first half.”

Morecambe’s third pre-season outing takes them to Huddersfield Town on Tuesday for a match behind closed doors.

Chester are Saturday’s hosts before home games against Middlesbrough (July 19) and Carlisle United (July 23) round off Morecambe’s preparations.

The Shrimps have also confirmed that their home match with Exeter City has been brought forward to Friday, December 2 (7.45pm).

It had been due to take place on the Saturday but both clubs agreed a new date because of a potential clash with either an England or a Wales knockout game at the World Cup.

If either nation finishes second in their initial group stage, their last-16 tie would be played on that Saturday.

Details have also been confirmed of Morecambe’s Carabao Cup tie with Stoke City at the Mazuma Stadium.