Morecambe draw second pre-season outing at Macclesfield

Neil Kengni and Alex Curran had scored inside the opening 12 minutes for a Macclesfield team preparing for life in the Northern Premier League West division next season.

Morecambe halved the deficit through Cole Stockton early in the season half before former Fleetwood Town man Ash Hunter – who has been offered a deal by the Shrimps – levelled with 20 minutes remaining.

The Silkmen enjoyed an early sight of goal when James Berry curled a 25-yarder well over Adam Smith’s goal inside the opening two minutes.

Cole Stockton scored one Morecambe goal and created the other

They were ahead on four minutes, however, when a ball in from the left-hand side fell to Kengni, who turned and fired past Smith.

Eight minutes later, Macclesfield went two goals ahead as Smith parried Berry’s attempt and Curran converted the rebound from close range.

Derek Adams’ Morecambe players had their first opportunity of the afternoon midway through the half.

A fine run from Arthur Gnahoua saw him through on goal, only to be denied by Macc keeper Marcelo Pitaluga.

Kengni headed another chance over before Smith thwarted Berry with half-time approaching, denying the Silkmen a third goal.

Morecambe made five changes at the break and pulled a goal back within the first minute.

One of those replacements, Hunter, saw his cross headed in by Stockton.

Another half-time arrival, new boy Jake Taylor, then shot wide after Stockton flicked on a corner.

At the other end, Berry’s 20-yarder was straight at Connor Ripley before Morecambe got back on terms.

Stockton won the ball and advanced into the area before squaring for Hunter to score at the far post.

Farrend Rawson sent an effort off target and Taylor’s volley was well held as honours ended even.

Macclesfield: Pitaluga, Hanson (Trialist 46), Lee (Grimshaw 66, Trialist 89), Fensome (Trialist 46), Trialist, Mendy, Kengni (Freedman 66), Danns (Greaves 66), Curran (Bower 46), Duffy (Pemberton 66), Berry (Djalo 66). Subs not used: Mason, McColl.