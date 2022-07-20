Morecambe boss: Middlesbrough match a worthwhile warm-up for Carabao Cup test

The Shrimps were beaten 3-0 at the Mazuma Stadium in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of the new season.
All of the goals came in the first half with Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks and Riley McGree netting.
Morecambe conclude their pre-season preparations on Saturday when they host Carlisle United.
Adams told the club website: “In the second half we were much better.
“We continued to show good shape at times and we threatened a number of times, but I am really happy with the way some of our players have played.
“We are going to play another Championship (team) here in Stoke in the League Cup, so this has been a good test for that game.
“Carlisle on Saturday will be a different test as they will play in a style that many teams in League One will this season.”