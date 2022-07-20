Morecambe boss: Middlesbrough match a worthwhile warm-up for Carabao Cup test

Derek Adams saw some positive signs in Morecambe’s pre-season loss to Middlesbrough on Tuesday evening.

By Gavin Browne
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 12:30 pm

The Shrimps were beaten 3-0 at the Mazuma Stadium in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of the new season.

All of the goals came in the first half with Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks and Riley McGree netting.

Morecambe conclude their pre-season preparations on Saturday when they host Carlisle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Morecambe lost to Middlesbrough on Tuesday

Read More

Read More
Morecambe manager pleased ahead of Middlesbrough's visit

Adams told the club website: “In the second half we were much better.

“We continued to show good shape at times and we threatened a number of times, but I am really happy with the way some of our players have played.

“We are going to play another Championship (team) here in Stoke in the League Cup, so this has been a good test for that game.

“Carlisle on Saturday will be a different test as they will play in a style that many teams in League One will this season.”

Derek AdamsMiddlesbroughShrimpsMorecambeMarcus Tavernier