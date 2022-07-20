Morecambe boss: Middlesbrough match a worthwhile warm-up for Carabao Cup test

The Shrimps were beaten 3-0 at the Mazuma Stadium in their penultimate warm-up match ahead of the new season.

All of the goals came in the first half with Marcus Tavernier, Matt Crooks and Riley McGree netting.

Morecambe conclude their pre-season preparations on Saturday when they host Carlisle United.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Morecambe lost to Middlesbrough on Tuesday

Adams told the club website: “In the second half we were much better.

“We continued to show good shape at times and we threatened a number of times, but I am really happy with the way some of our players have played.

“We are going to play another Championship (team) here in Stoke in the League Cup, so this has been a good test for that game.