Morecambe beaten by Middlesbrough in penultimate pre-season outing

Derek Adams’ players enjoyed another decent pre-season workout – and their first on home soil this summer – but it was the Championship visitors who ran out comfortable winners.

They almost took the lead inside 60 seconds as Matt Crooks headed Ryan Giles’ cross against the woodwork.

The frame of the goal came to Morecambe’s rescue again on 11 minutes when Marcus Tavernier’s free-kick struck the bar.

He wasn’t to be denied three minutes later, however, heading home the opener from Giles’ cross.

At the other end, Morecambe new boy Jake Taylor was narrowly off target from Max Melbourne’s cross before the visitors doubled their lead with the half-hour approaching.

This time, Giles found Crooks and he steered an effort beyond Shrimps keeper Connor Ripley.

A third goal then came three minutes before the break with Giles again involved, his cross converted by Riley McGree.

The same player had a 20-yarder tipped around the post by Ripley a minute later before Tavernier half-volleyed narrowly over.

Middlesbrough could have had a fourth goal 10 minutes into the second half but Ripley turned away another Crooks attempt.

Half-time arrival Tommy Smith dragged a shot off target for the visitors who saw another replacement, Callum Kavanagh, send a volley just over.

The Shrimps could have pulled a goal back but Shane McLoughlin was unable to take advantage of Jon Obika’s flick-on.

Morecambe defender Donald Love fired over from the edge of the area but it was the visitors who had the last effort of note as Ripley saved from Smith.

The Shrimps’ final test ahead of the new season comes on Saturday when they welcome Carlisle United.

Morecambe: Ripley, Love (Cooney 86), Melbourne, Gibson (McLoughlin 46), Rawson, Delaney, Taylor (McDonald 86), Fane, Stockton (Obika 62), Hunter (Gnahoua 62), Connolly (Watts 46). Subs not used: Smith, McLaughlin, O’Connor.